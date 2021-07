Hey, did you remember that Free Guy is coming out next month? Like, exactly a month to the day from this lovely Tuesday? We’re guessing that you might not have, which is why 20th Century Studios (coughDisneycough) is pulling out all of the stops to promote it. How, you may ask? Well, they got two of the film’s stars, Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi, to reprise their roles from their Marvel films in this new featurette that sees Deadpool and Korg “react” to the trailer for the film. Is it kind of funny? Sure! Is it sort of weird, as well? Very! It’s definitely some bizarre tie-in marketing, and we’re kind of curious why Disney hasn’t done this before, actually, given that they have every single person on the planet under some sort of contract.