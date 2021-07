Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. While not many people were familiar with Jean-François Houle when his nomination was announced, but he does have quite an impressive resume. Just like Bouchard, he has been behind the bench of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and as an assistant coach for the Bakersfield Condors for the last 6 years (and their head coach for a year before that).