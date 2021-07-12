Cancel
Christ & Trinity Lutheran Rummage Sale

KSIS Radio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrist & Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a rummage sale Friday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2101 W. 32nd Street (just east of Skyline Elementary). There will be clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture, household items and toys...

ksisradio.com

