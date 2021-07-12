Christ & Trinity Lutheran Rummage Sale

OCEANSIDE. The Ladies Night Out nonprofit group at Rancho Calevero Mobile Home Park will host a huge rummage sale at their thrift store location, The Treasure Cove. The sale, which also includes a carport sale at many homes in the park, will be on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Treasure Cove is a 2,400 square foot warehouse beside the pool above the clubhouse. Items will be offered at bargain prices and include gently used furniture, appliances, dishes, glassware, crystal, home décor, art work, electronics, books, office products, craft supplies, games, tools, children’s and women’s clothing and accessories and jewelry. The park is located at 3570 Calevero Lane. For more information call 760-724-0053.