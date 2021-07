If you’ve never seen a messy breakup before, chances are you’re about to see one this offseason, and the Minnesota Timberwolves could be the perfect intermediary. The situations surrounding both Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers are tense, and it looks like things are about to blow off in a big way. Two superstars that, as early as this year for Simmons and two years ago for Lillard, said they were set on staying are now the subject of the biggest trade rumors of the offseason, and two organizations that once stood behind those superstars are now questioning both of their future.