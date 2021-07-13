My Take: History tells the truth
It has been said that country music consists of three chords and the truth. But , like politics, it tells only part of the truth. History tells the rest. America is now stumbling backward into our fourth wave of COVID-19 devastation. Are we entering yet another long and hard summer, followed by a disheartening winter, and an eerily silent spring? Is this fourth wave any more necessary than the first, second or third waves? What will the fifth and sixth waves look like?www.hollandsentinel.com
