Lansing Voters Will Decide Whether To Switch To Ranked Choice Voting

The Lansing City Council agreed Monday night to let voters decide in November whether to switch the city’s elections to ranked choice voting. Under that system, voters would rank candidates for mayor, City Council and city clerk in order of preference. The candidate with more than 50% of first-choice votes wins automatically. If no candidate gets that majority, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Results are retabulated until someone gets a majority of first-choice votes.