Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate up 20% in week, biggest jump since April

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 334 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day total in a month. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 217, up 20% from a week ago, but still down 47% from a month ago.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide.

Daily Summary

Vaccinations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 14.1 million vaccinations have been administered to 8.15 million Pennsylvanians, accounting for 73.6% of the state’s 12-and-over population. About 6.5 million of those — 58.6% of those eligible — are fully vaccinated, while more than 1.6 million are in need of a follow-up shot. A Morning Call analysis shows that more than 1 million of those are overdue for their second shot.

Almost 455,000 Lehigh Valley residents — 78% of the eligible population — have received at least one of the 724,000 shots administered. Close to 356,000 locals are fully vaccinated — better than 61% of those eligible — while about 99,000 need their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

An average of about 22,000 shots per day are being administered to Pennsylvania residents, according to CDC datas, down from a peak of more than 180,000 daily jabs recorded in mid-April.

Deaths

Overall : Nine compared with one on Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 7, compared with 5 a week ago, a 34% increase since last week.

Senior Care: No deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the total at 13,367, accounting for 48.2% of the state’s 27,759 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 243 people hospitalized as of midday Tuesday compared with 256 Monday. Of those, 55 were in intensive care, and 33 were on ventilators. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has declined 57% over the last month.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 18 COVID-19 patients Tuesday compared with 19 Monday, including two in intensive care, and two on ventilators.

Testing

There were 5,281 test results reported Tuesday, with 4.5% of them positive, compared with 3.6% on Monday. The rate of positive test results has been increasing slightly since the end of June.

The overall positive test rate is 17.4% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 18 additional case reports, with 9 each in Lehigh and Northampton counties. That brings the total to 75,892.

Deaths : No new deaths since Wednesday. There have been 1,580 local COVID-related deaths reported (863 in Lehigh, and 717 in Northampton).