A Perspective on Rightsizing your SaaS Costs

Infoworld
 16 days ago

Rightsizing SaaS spend has never been more relevant for IT leaders, many of whom have recently been rapidly enabling remote working on an unforeseen scale. While this accelerated SaaS adoption has enabled organizations to continue providing services and products, it has also exacerbated a persistent challenge associated most frequently with SaaS: a lack of visibility across the business to effectively optimize cost and wasted spend.

www.infoworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Saas
Comments / 0

