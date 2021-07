The Cleveland Cavaliers have the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Once again, they have a chance to beef up their roster through the draft. Among the prospects available, Evan Mobley seems to stand out the most. In his lone year with USC, the big man showed off his size, mobility, and inherent defensive ability. This set of skills makes him the ideal player for the Cavs, given the pieces they already have. After all, we’ve seen many top prospects underperform and falter after being drafted by a team that didn’t need him in the first place. Let’s walk through two key reasons why Mobley’s potential will be maximized if he dons the classic Wine and Gold jerseys.