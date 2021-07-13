Cancel
Internet

Instagram launches Security Checkup for people whose accounts have been hacked

By Kait Sanchez
The Verge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram introduced a new security check today for any people whose accounts have been hacked before. People with previously compromised accounts will see a prompt when they log in asking if they want to start a security checkup. The feature walks users through security steps, including confirming other accounts that share login information, reviewing login activity, and keeping recovery contact information updated.

