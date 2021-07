Former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley is confident that he will stop Jake Paul in their boxing match, saying “I plan on knocking him out.”. Woodley and Paul meet in a highly-anticipated professional boxing match that takes place on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s the first time that Woodley has fought as a professional boxer, while for Paul he is 3-0 as a pro boxer but he has never fought anyone with the punching power that Woodley has. It’s a very intriguing matchup between a former UFC champion and a rising star in the world of sports entertainment, and it will be interesting to see how this fight plays out in August.