Editorial: Pekka’s Finest Moment at Bridgestone Arena

By Ann K
ontheforecheck.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the announcement of Pekka Rinne’s retirement, the Nashville Predators faithful immediately began discussing what Rinne’s finest moment at Bridgestone has been. There are a mountain of options to choose from. Rinne is the winningest Finnish goalie in the NHL, ends his career with a .917 save percentage, and recorded an impressive 60 shutouts. Of course, fans have to consider that glorious goalie goal against Chicago in January 2020, and certainly this incredible series of saves in the Stanley Cup Final (beginning with the stifling of Sidney Crosby—can I get an amen?).

