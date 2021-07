The reopening phase of the pandemic is long underway in most parts of the country, but fast-food operators are still struggling to find enough workers to staff their restaurants. In the face of a labor shortage — which is actually just a shortage of jobs that pay well — fast-food restaurants like Jimmy John’s and Chipotle have offered potential employees a number of different incentives, like signing bonuses and free college tuition, to join their ranks. Most recently, McDonald’s announced that it could offer emergency childcare benefits to entice workers to apply.