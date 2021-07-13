Company of Heroes 3 hands-on: Kicking the Germans out of Italy
Sega’s Relic studio is bringing back World War II real-time strategy next year, starting today with the unveiling of Company of Heroes 3. Such games test your ability to control both the tactical real-time 3D battles and the thoughtful turn-based strategic 2D campaigns. And this one is set in Italy, as U.S. and British forces try to dislodge the entrenched German Army from places such as the Monte Cassino monastery on top of a mountain.venturebeat.com
