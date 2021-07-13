Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 hands-on: Kicking the Germans out of Italy

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega’s Relic studio is bringing back World War II real-time strategy next year, starting today with the unveiling of Company of Heroes 3. Such games test your ability to control both the tactical real-time 3D battles and the thoughtful turn-based strategic 2D campaigns. And this one is set in Italy, as U.S. and British forces try to dislodge the entrenched German Army from places such as the Monte Cassino monastery on top of a mountain.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Game Companies#The Germans#German Army#British#The Monte Cassino#Russian#Normandy Cobra#Allied#Indian#American#Pomigliano Airfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
World War II
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Company of Heroes 3 Has Just Been Announced

Relic Entertainment has been teasing something on its Twitch page since last night, and everyone’s been what they’re actually teasing. Is it Company of Heroes 3 or another expansion for Company of Heroes 2? As many people already speculated, it’s Company of Heroes 3. A new trailer has just surfaced...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Company Of Heroes 3 Releases In 2022

PC players have often lamented the dwindling options in the once-dominant real-time strategy genre. Well, one of the biggest franchises is coming back next year as the Company of Heroes series gets a third entry. Instead of heading into theatres of war that are often explored when games tackle the WWII era, Company of Heroes 3 is tackling the Mediterrnean as the focus of the conflict. This means players will be swept into entanglements and engagements in African deserts, coastal Italy, and more.
Video GamesIGN

Company of Heroes 3: The First Preview

My U.S. Airborne Company isn't having their best day of the war, as a strafing run from the Luftwaffe forces us out of our strongest position in the middle of the map and a pair of panzers starts to roll right up our right flank. We've been sent here from Company of Heroes 3's dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop these attacks from above that keep plaguing us in every mission, but allow us to drop behind enemy lines or resupply by air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this dust-up in Southern Italy shows off a spectacular, layered warscape where small decisions made at the unit level can echo all the way up to a grand, strategic theater.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announced, Watch the Trailer Now

Prepare to immerse yourselves in anew and immersive real-time strategy experience, as Company of Heroes 3 has been announced by Sega and Relic Entertainment — propelling players back to World War 2 and embarking in new kinds of missions with infantry and weapons!. Here’s the reveal trailer from the developers...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Company of Heroes 3 makes destruction an art form

Company of Heroes 3's battles are full of these big, deafening moments where the orchestral score starts to swell, the bombs start falling and two forces collide. The gunfire, explosions and collapsing buildings create this thundering cacophony that tests your ability to keep cool under pressure. When the chaos settles and the smoke clears, you won't recognise the place. It's destruction and transformation, leaving behind a grim new map.
Video GamesTechSpot

Relic announces Company of Heroes 3, taking the WWII RTS to battlefields of Italy and North Africa

What just happened? Relic Entertainment has announced the third installment in the long-running Company of Heroes franchise. The latest entry in the classic RTS series aims to take players across massive battles in the Mediterranean theater with a dynamic campaign featuring American, British and German forces, next-gen destructible environments brought on by air, ground and naval armies, and new gameplay elements like breaching infantry and tactical pauses. CoH 3 is currently in development, with a developer preview out now on Steam and an official release expected sometime next year.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Sega and Relic Entertainment Announce Company of Heroes 3

This morning, IGN had an exclusive reveal of Company of Heroes 3, which will be published by Sega and developed by Relic Entertainment. Relic provided a lot of details on the game and what players can expect. You can find a full breakdown here and we’ve summarized some of the core details along with the cinematic trailer below. You can also visit the game’s main site here to sign-up for an alpha preview. The game is currently scheduled to release on PC in late 2022.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Pipeworks launches triple-A Timbre Games studio in Vancouver

Pipeworks Studios has opened a new dev house in Vancouver called Timbre Games. It will focus on action-adventure and simulation games for the PC and consoles. Electronic Arts veteran and former Sims franchise leader Joe Nickolls will lead as studio president. It will be a new division within the Eugene, Oregon-based Pipeworks Studios, which the Sumo Group acquired for $100 million in 2020. The studio is staying mum about the game it is making right now.
Video Gamesbit-tech.net

Company of Heroes 3 announced, revealed, and playable

Relic Entertainment and Sega have blitzed gamers with a deluge of Company of Heroes 3 information. After eight long years, the third game in the series has finally been announced – and it is scheduled for release on PC in late 2022. Not content with a bit of a tease, the developers have published plenty of information about the new game in the shape of multiple blog/forum posts, several images and videos, as well as releasing a free playable Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha release (single player) worldwide.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Company of Heroes 3 Development Involved Fans for years

Game company Relic Entertainment recently shared how the development of upcoming and most anticipated game Company of Heroes 3 involved some fans. According to Executive Producer David Littman in an exclusive interview with media outlet PC Gamer, he revealed that their development team actually collaborated with the gaming community. It all started with the formation of a community council three years ago. “We’ve had a 70-player council for three years now,” he shared. “And they’ve been playing the game for three years.”
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Everything we know about Company of Heroes 3

The strategy aficionados at Relic have announced a return to World War 2. Company of Heroes 3 is coming, along with a list of new features as surprising as it is exciting. The series is one of the best RTS affairs around, managing to carve out a comfortable place for itself even during the decline of the genre. And with such slim pickings when it comes to real-time strategy these days, a new Company of Heroes is exceedingly welcome.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and set in WW2

Relic has been teasing something on its Twitch page since last night, and everyone’s been wondering what the deal is. Is it a new strategy game? Is it another expansion for Company of Heroes 2? As many fans have already speculated, it’s Company of Heroes 3. A new trailer has...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3's Dynamic Campaign Explained

A video has hit the web showing the dynamic campaign mechanics in Company of Heroes 3 and explaining how the strategic layer will affect tactical battles. Relic Entertainment released an interesting video dedicated to the RTS game Company of Heroes 3. The video focuses on showing the mechanics of the game's dynamic campaign.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK September issue: Company of Heroes 3

As we saunter through the summer, what better way to relax outside in this sweltering heat than with a copy of PC Gamer to pass the time (a magazine that can double as some shade if needed). Our cover story is about the explosive Company of Heroes 3 and how...
UEFAArkansas Online

Shootout save hands Italy a title

LONDON -- Italian soccer's redemption story is complete. England's painful half-century wait for a major title goes on. And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team's first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Victorious Italy feted as heroes in Rome after England victory

Rome (AFP) – Italy’s players were feted as heroes on Monday with a day of celebrations culminating in an open top bus ride through Rome after beating England in a dramatic penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 at Wembley. Both Italy’s prime minister and president hosted ceremonies for the Azzurri...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Tango Gameworks delays PlayStation 5’s Ghostwire: Tokyo into 2022

Earlier this month, Sony Interactive Entertainment showcased some upcoming games in a State of Play presentation. That even did not include the upcoming PlayStation 5 console-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo from Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks. And now we know that is because Tango is delaying the release of the game into early 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy