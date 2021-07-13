Company of Heroes 3 hands-on: Kicking the Germans out of Italy

My U.S. Airborne Company isn't having their best day of the war, as a strafing run from the Luftwaffe forces us out of our strongest position in the middle of the map and a pair of panzers starts to roll right up our right flank. We've been sent here from Company of Heroes 3's dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop these attacks from above that keep plaguing us in every mission, but allow us to drop behind enemy lines or resupply by air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this dust-up in Southern Italy shows off a spectacular, layered warscape where small decisions made at the unit level can echo all the way up to a grand, strategic theater.