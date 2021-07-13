Scouting Report on Atlanta Braves 7th Round pick AJ Smith-Shawver
The Atlanta Braves selected AJ Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday. Smith-Shawver is a 6’3, 205 pound high school pitcher that hits and throws right handed. Smith-Shawver, from Frisco, Texas, is actually not just a two way player with significant power potential as a bat, but also a legitimate Texas HS football star as a quarterback. He was committed to play at Texas Tech.www.talkingchop.com
