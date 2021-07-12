Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Temple police: Suspect steals over $1,900 worth of Ulta Beauty products

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJjV3_0avgqnXr00

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person they say stole more than $1,900 in beauty products from an Ulta Beauty.

On Monday, police released the suspect's photos, which reportedly shows them leaving the store, located on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop with a bag and handful of products.

No other information was released.

If you have any information that might help police regarding this incident, call the TPD non-emergency number at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Comments / 0

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Police#Beauty Products#Beauty Store#Southwest Hk Dodgen Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy