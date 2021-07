Physical Dimensions: 6’1, 174 lbs. Team: Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) The thing about the later first round is that many, many players look like they have some unbelievable talent, and yet for all their talent they will keep getting passed. Most of the time that either comes with the problem of size still being a thing General Managers care quite a bit about, or that they got injured and missed valuable draft time (which got even more valuable this year), or even one simple thing; consistency.