Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Links featured on KARE 11 News

By KARE 11 Staff
Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYjg7_0avgqi8E00

Here are some of the latest links featured on KARE 11 newscasts.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

6 p.m.

Volunteers needed to help install a mosaic mural at the park building at the Lake McCarrons County Park in Roseville.

We now have a better idea of how that 3M settlement money will be put to use, making drinking water safer in the east metro. The MPCA and DNR will hold a virtual open house in September to take questions from the public on east metro water improvement. Get more information on the Minnesota 3M PFAS Settlement website.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

6 p.m.

The 2021 Irish Fair of Minnesota runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 at Harriet Island Park in downtown St. Paul. Get more information on the Irish Fair website .

MONDAY, AUG. 2

10 p.m.

Right now, there are approximately 340,000 households behind on their bills. However, there is help through the state's Energy Assistance Program . People behind in their bills can get up to $1,600 for assistance. In a typical year applications would be limited, but this year money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to help more households and keep the application window open through September of 2022.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

5 a.m.

Vikings training camp starts this week! Want to watch your favorite players in action? You can get tickets to watch daily practices, night practices, scrimmages and joint practices here .

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

6 p.m.

In February, a gunman opened fire in an Allina Clinic in Buffalo. An employee was killed, and four others were hurt. Now there's a new space to help the community heal. You can support Fish Sunflowers by visiting their website .

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

5 p.m.

Interested in applying for a position at the Minnesota State Fair? Click here for more information on registering for employment.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

5 p.m.

A one-of-a-kind home just hit the market. You can find out more about the geodesic domed home in Eden Prairie here .

MONDAY, JULY 12

5 p.m.

To find out more about the Bitty Kitty Brigade, go to the organization's website . Click here to view the Bitty Kitty Brigade Amazon Wish List for food donations.

6 p.m.

MNSure's five-month special enrollment period, which provides Minnesotans the opportunity to sign up for health insurance, ends Friday. Visit their website to enroll or find out more about the program.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series lineup has been announced, and is packed with big-name entertainment!

Want more live music? The Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton are headlining this summer's WE Fest country music festival .

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

6 p.m.

  • Keep our city swimming: Donate to the Minneapolis parks swimsuit drive. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation is collecting new and gently used swimwear for children, youth, women and men.

READ MORE: Make a splash! Minneapolis parks swimsuit drive looking for new, gently used donations

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

6 p.m.

  • Find out if local public swimming beaches in Hennepin County are closed or contaminated by visiting the county's interactive beach map .

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Minneapolis#Island Park#Women And Men#Mpca#Dnr#Energy Assistance Program#The American Rescue Plan#Vikings#The Bitty Kitty Brigade#Mnsure#Minnesotans#The Florida Georgia Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Picked on by Strangers at the Saloon Gets Angry

For today’s dose of laughter, two cowboys showed their famed skills in situations they rectified with some quick thinking that involved saloons, beer, and horses. As one cowboy rode through town, he decided to stop at the local saloon for a drink before continuing on his journey. Two beers later, the cowboy left the saloon. Unfortunately, when he got outside, he found his horse had been stolen.
Florida Statemypanhandle.com

Florida Georgia Line returning to Gulf Coast Jam in June 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Jam announced that Florida Georgia Line will be one of its headliners for the concert in the first week of June. Florida Georgia Line will replace Chris Stapleton. “Now because all this is happening so quick, because it’s our tenth anniversary we’re...
Posted by
Only In Ohio

A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Tucked away in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country awaits a fascinating historic landmark. End Of The Commons General Store is the oldest of its kind in the Buckeye State. Since 1840, this business has served both residents and visitors alike by selling provisions, local goods, gifts, sweets, and more. Visiting this establishment is akin […] The post A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy