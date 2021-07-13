Cancel
‘I’m a Trainer and This Is the Advice I Give People Before They Start a Workout Routine’

By Tamara Pridgett
Well+Good
Well+Good
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting a workout routine has its challenges. You've probably found yourself wondering what workout you should do, how often, if it should leave you feeling sore or not, and that's really just the start. All these questions are legit, but no matter how you choose to move your body, it's important that you don't do too much too soon or you run the risk of injuring yourself or outright not enjoying it.

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

New York City, NY

Our Online Fitness Community Can’t Get Enough of the Top 10 Best Workout Videos

Well+Good has created a thriving online workout community, connecting you to some of the top trainers at the touch of a button. From dance cardio and Pilates to HIIT and Tabata, there's a video on our YouTube channel to show you how to move the way you want to move. Out of the over 250 fitness videos you can watch for free, there are 10 that people come back to view again and again.

