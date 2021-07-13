Cancel
Surging COVID Means Chicago’s Travel Advisory Is Back With 2 States — And More Could Come If The Trend Continues

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The city’s travel advisory has returned as other states are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. For weeks, no states appeared on Chicago’s travel advisory because COVID-19 cases across the country dropped as vaccines became widely available. But coronavirus is now spiking in multiple states, with the surges fueled by the more-contagious Delta variant and the low amount of people who are fully vaccinated, officials have said.

Community Policy