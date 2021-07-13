The U.N.'s human rights chief just called for reparations on a global scale

The anti-government protests that have rocked Cuba in the last several days are the most dramatic expression of discontent seen on the island in six decades of communist rule. President Biden has sent a strongly worded message of solidarity with "the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom" against "Cuba's authoritarian regime," praising the protesters' assertion of "fundamental and universal rights." Other Democrats such as New York Congressman and House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks have stressed their opposition to Donald Trump's sanctions against Cuba, not yet lifted by the Biden Administration, but have also condemned the Cuban leadership's "corruption and mismanagement."