The U.N.'s human rights chief just called for reparations on a global scale
Most Black people across America are well familiar with the line "40 acres and a mule." In the years since Union General William Tecumseh Sherman first wrote it in an 1865 wartime order, it's come to stand as a symbol of the U.S.'s broken promise of reparations. But as conversations around reparations once again pick up following last summer's nationwide uprisings, the United Nations's human rights chief says countries need to implement a "wide range of reparations measures," particularly for Black people.www.mic.com
