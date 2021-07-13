Pace Picks Marian Goodman Gallery Director as Vice President

New York-based translator Ann Goldstein has been translating the works of Elena Ferrante since 2004 when she submitted a sample translation to Europa Editions for Ferrante’s The Days of Abandonment and was selected as the book’s translator. Thus began a long-term association with the enigmatic Italian writer whom Goldstein, like the rest of the world, has never met, and whose “Neapolitan Quartet” novels—in Goldstein’s translation—have sold over two million copies in North America and been adapted into a successful HBO series. Aside from having translated all of Ferrante’s works, including most recently, The Lying Life of Adults, Ann Goldstein is also renowned for translating three works by Primo Levi and overseeing nine translators in the colossal project of publishing Levi’s complete works in English; at almost 3,000 pages, the three-volume collection, edited by Goldstein, was published in 2015. In addition, she has translated other Italian authors, including Alessandro Baricco and Pier Paolo Pasolini. I am grateful that she took the time to answer some questions about her craft.