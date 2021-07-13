Cancel
Business

Pace Picks Marian Goodman Gallery Director as Vice President

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessie Washburne-Harris will now be a vice president at Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Currently executive director at Marian Goodman Gallery, Washburne-Harris will assume her new position next week. “Today, the gallery’s visionary thinking, both in the physical and digital spheres, makes it an exciting place to be,”...

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

