Marc Stein: Daryl Morey ‘longs’ for Damian Lillard, won’t trade Simmons for McCollum
Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN, the New York Times and Dallas Morning News, touched on Philadelphia’s ongoing Ben Simmons saga in a blog post Tuesday, naming the Cavaliers, Kings, Pacers, Raptors and Timberwolves among the point guard’s top suitors. Stein also believes Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey “longs” for Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, who many suspect would welcome a fresh start after years of enduring playoff disappointments in Portland.www.audacy.com
