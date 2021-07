The Edmonton Oilers have arguably the two best hockey players on the planet in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Together, the two of them have combined for the last two Hart Trophies and three of the last five. Yet despite incredible efforts from the dynamic duo, the Oilers have never lived up to their expectations. Fans have started to lose hope. Opposing teams have started to look past Edmonton on their schedules, and if the team continues to exit the playoffs early, it’ll only be a matter of time before McDavid and Draisaitl start questioning their futures with Edmonton.