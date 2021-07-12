Cancel
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood soldier identified as man who drowned at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KCEN
KCEN
An active-duty soldier who was station at Fort Hood died from drowning over the weekend, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office received a call about a man who did not resurface while swimming at Dana Peak Lake Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Deputies say the man, identified as 21-year-old Gregory Ellis, went into the water to try and retrieve a flotation device that got away. While trying to retrieve the device, Ellis struggled, went under water and did not resurface, deputies say.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team were called to assist in the search, which lasted until Monday morning when Ellis' body was recovered, deputies say.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Army Officials on Fort Hood are investigating this incident.

