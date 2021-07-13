5 & Diner waitress thanks Phoenix police officers for saving her life

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police officers are involved in our communities and enjoy checking out local establishments during their meal break like many others do. This time, a couple of Phoenix police officers got more than their go-to meal – they were able to save a woman's life. For many officers, saving someone's life comes with the job and is done without a second thought. Still, one manager believed it wasn't something he could let slide by without a personal thank you to these officers.