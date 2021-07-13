Cancel
California Governor Announces Appointments 7.13.21

By Maryam Shah
SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Nicole Elliott, 36, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Cannabis Control. Elliott has been the Governor’s Senior Advisor on Cannabis at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development since 2019. She was Director of the Office of Cannabis for the General Services Agency of the City and County of San Francisco from 2017 to 2019, where she served as Project Manager in 2017. Elliott held multiple positions in the Office of San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee from 2011 to 2017, including Director of Legislative and Government Affairs, Board Liaison, Director of Appointments and Commission Liaison. She held multiple positions in the Office of San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2009 to 2010, including Budget Office Policy Assistant, Director of Scheduling and Deputy Board Liaison. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,929. Elliott is a Democrat.

stl.news

