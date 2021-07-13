Cancel
Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.

