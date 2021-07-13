Milwaukee Bucks making strides with community aid

I had a texter this morning say that the Ted Davis call on the alley-oop was up there with Brian Anderson’s call of Ryan Braun’s home run against the Cubs in 2008. I would have to agree. The hometown radio/TV call is ALWAYS electric. And especially when you consider how long Ted Davis has been the lead voice on Bucks Radio Network broadcasts. He came on in 1997. He got a little jolt from the George Karl Era from 1999-2001, but it’s been mostly suffering since then. He lived through the Terry Porter Era, he remembers a time when Mo Williams was our best player, he called games when the biggest offseason debate was whether or not to extend Charlie Bell. And he couldn’t turn them off. So you can hear it in his voice on a call like that. It’s genuine and authentic joy. To be the primary voice for all of those crap seasons, and then to get to call iconic plays in the NBA Finals?? Can’t help but feel great for him.