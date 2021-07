Considering her character was supposed to only appear once in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Karen Gillan has had quite a decent run as Nebula since her debut in Guardians of The Galaxy in 2014. Having appeared in the movie's sequel, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and upcoming runouts in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it is fair to say that the Jumanji actress has been quite pleased with her time in the MCU so far. Speaking in an interview with Collider, as well as discussing her new Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake, she also took a little time to break down her Marvel future.