First Two Persona Games Exist, Atlus Admits
2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona role-playing series, and developer Atlus recently announced that they have a lot in store to celebrate this milestone. Starting today, Persona fans can pre-order a bunch of new merchandise based on the series, including clothing, posters, keychains, and plushes, all featuring the main protagonists from each of the mainline games. The new merch even includes pieces for the underappreciated and rarely promoted early installments, which despite receiving PlayStation Portable re-releases are still difficult to obtain and play due the handheld’s age.kotaku.com
