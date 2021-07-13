First Two Persona Games Exist, Atlus Admits

The video game Persona 5 has been one of the most popular recently. Even though the Persona series is actually a spinoff of the Shin Megami Tensei series of games, you don't have to have played all of those to fall in love with this one. Game Rant even calls it "one of the best JRPGs of the last decade" and says that "for many gamers, it is one of the greatest in the genre."