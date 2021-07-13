Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Panda Express Launches Its First Vegan Orange Chicken with Beyond Meat

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 26, Panda Express will launch a vegan version of its iconic orange chicken at test locations in the greater New York City and Los Angeles areas. The new Beyond The Original Orange Chicken is made in partnership with Beyond Meat and features a fully plant-based breading and vegan sauce, VegNews can confirm. Panda Express developed a vegan version of its legendary orange chicken—which has been on the chain’s menu since 1987—in order to cater to its customers’ demands for plant-based options and attract a new demographic looking for meatless meals.

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Meat#Vegan Food#Food Drink#American#Chinese#Culinary Innovation#Beyond Meat#Panda Express#Vegan Outreach#The Beyond Fried Chicken#Beyond Chicken Tenders#Toppers Pizza#Burger Patch#The Beyond Burger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
KFC
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Soup: What To Know Before Ordering

Chick-fil-A is one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain, founded in 1946 by Truett Cathy is known for its breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and secret sauce. The restaurant has had its share of controversies surrounding past contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Vox, but that doesn't stop it from taking the number five spot in QSR's Top 50 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America rankings, beating out giants like Wendy's and Burger King — even though all locations are closed on Sunday. The reason why you can't get a delicious chicken sandwich on Sunday, by the way, is so that the restaurant's employees could set aside one day to rest and worship, if they chose, according to the restaurant's site.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
RestaurantsFood Beast

Taco Bell Stifled With Food Shortages

Whether it be a considerable deficit in chicken wings or boba, food shortages have stifled the restaurant industry this year. It's a tough beat to catch for an industry already ravaged by the pandemic, with ripple effects affecting all facets of businesses. Taco Bell has particularly suffered from shortages lately,...
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Beyond Chicken parmesan? Notes on alt-milks and vegan cheese from an Italian kitchen

My relationship to dairy products is complicated. As a late-80s baby who grew up in the 90s, I was ensconced in "Got Milk?" era, but raised by a mother who was vehemently opposed to the drink. In my small elementary school in suburban New Jersey, we literally had mid-morning "milk breaks," perfectly between breakfast and lunch. As my classmates feverishly drank from their little milk cartons, I would tepidly sip on water bottles — or, if my mother was in a generous mood that week, chocolate milk or maybe even skim milk.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Field Roast Just Launched Bulk Vegan Chicken Nuggets for the First Time at Costco

New bulk packs of vegan chicken nuggets are hitting shelves at more than 50 Costco locations in the Los Angeles area. Called Field Roast Plant-Based Nuggets, the new nuggets are made by vegan brand Field Roast and the launch represents the first time the vegan chicken nuggets have ever been available at Costco stores. “We’re excited about Field Roast’s continued growth with Costco and the opportunity to make delicious plant-based food more accessible to home chefs everywhere,” said Dan Curtin, President of Field Roast parent company Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “The Field Roast Plant-Based Nugget is the only plant-based chicken nugget alternative available at Costco LA.”
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Panda Express adds vegan option to menu

On July 26, Panda Express plans to launch a meatless take on an already popular dish. The plant-based chicken — called Beyond the Original Orange Chicken — will be tossed in Panda Express’ sweet and tangy orange chicken sauce. The sauce is also vegan. Panda Express is partnering with Beyond...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Coffee mate gives pumpkin spice lattes an oat milk twist

Are you ready for pumpkin spice lattes? While fall’s favorite flavor seems to take over all the food and beverage options, now there is a new choice for those who perfect oat milk. If you have tabled that PSL craving because your favorite creamer wasn’t on the shelf, the fall season is now even sweeter thanks to Coffee mate.
Restaurantslionheartv.net

Petsa De Peligro, No Problemo! with Pizza Hut’s 2 new Hot Deals offers

Payday may be a few days away but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to treat yourself to your Pizza Hut favorites before then!. If you want to enjoy Pizza Hut’s all-time classic pizza flavors without hurting your wallet, there’s always the Pizza Hut Hot Deals 1+1 promo, still available nationwide, where you’ll get 2 Large Panalo Pan Pizzas starting at just P529. But if you’re okay with adding a little more for an even more satisfying feast, Pizza Hut has got your back with two new Hot Deals offers.
Food & DrinksVegetarian Times

Panda Express Is Giving Its Signature Item a Plant-Based Makeover with a Beyond Meat Collab

Another fast food chain is hopping on the plant-based train. Panda Express, icon of the shopping mall food court, is giving its most popular dish a veggie makeover. Soon, you’ll be able to taste a vegetarian take on orange chicken using the newly-released ‘chicken’ product from Beyond Meat. The Panda Express Beyond Meat collab launches in select locations starting July 26, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy