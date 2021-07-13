Panda Express Launches Its First Vegan Orange Chicken with Beyond Meat
On July 26, Panda Express will launch a vegan version of its iconic orange chicken at test locations in the greater New York City and Los Angeles areas. The new Beyond The Original Orange Chicken is made in partnership with Beyond Meat and features a fully plant-based breading and vegan sauce, VegNews can confirm. Panda Express developed a vegan version of its legendary orange chicken—which has been on the chain’s menu since 1987—in order to cater to its customers’ demands for plant-based options and attract a new demographic looking for meatless meals.vegnews.com
