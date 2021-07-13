Dorothy E. White died peacefully at home in Vineyard Haven on Friday July 9, 2021. She was 100 years young. Dorothy was born on Jan. 2, 1921, to Isabel and Manny Francis in Provincetown. She graduated from Falmouth High School, class of 1940, and Hyannis Teacher’s College in 1944. She received a master’s degree from Bridgewater Teacher’s College. She married George R. Hinckley II of Oak Bluffs and had two children, George R. Hinckley III, and Patricia C. Hinckley.