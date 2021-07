Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 6 is right around the corner, and there is romance coming for Katie and Greg!. Are these two in a pretty good place in their relationship right now? It’s complicated. Katie told Greg recently that he has “resting sad face,” and we do think in general he is a classic case of someone getting the first one-on-one date and struggling after the fact. In the early going you think that you are this instant favorite and then after that, you have all of this adversity thrown at you. It’s important for you to try to navigate these waters, even if it can prove to be rather difficult at times.