Emmy Nominees Are ‘Honored’ and ‘Thrilled,’ But Also ‘Humbled’ and ‘Pinching’ Themselves

By Aarohi Sheth, Loree Seitz
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, so naturally, those who managed to get one are once again “honored” – or “deeply honored” and “thrilled” – though some were even “beyond thrilled” ut making sure to stay “humbled” and even “pinching themselves.” Nominees also bursted with gratitude and thanks, thanks to the Academy, the other shows and nominees, fellow cast members, the fans and of course, several streaming platforms that made their shows’ runs possible.

