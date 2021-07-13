Retail Stocks Forecast: AI Stock Algorithm Outperforms S&P 500 for Short and Long Positions by 35%

The S&P 500 fell initially during the course of the week, as money was a complete disaster. However, we have turned right back around to break out towards the 4400 level which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and the next 200 points higher, which is something that this market tends to pay close attention to. Underneath, the 4000 level is an area that people will pay close attention to, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the previous breakout that the market would be paying close attention to.