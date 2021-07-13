As officials consider toll on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, what's next?
Transportation officials fielded questions Tuesday about a proposal to add a toll to Cape Fear Memorial Bridge during a New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting. Adding a toll to the bridge could speed up funding a much-needed replacement project. Currently, it could take more than 10 years to secure the funding for a replacement, according to Chad Kimes, the Highway Division 3 engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.www.starnewsonline.com
