It probably won't come as much of a shock to anyone that CBS Sports added Jim Harbaugh's name to the list of coaches with the hottest seat entering the 2021 season. As Harbaugh prepares for his seventh season as head coach in Ann Arbor, it's clear that the marriage between Harbaugh and Michigan is on shaky ground. Though he's put together a solid winning percentage of 69%, Harbaugh is still 0-5 against Ohio State, 3-3 against in-state rival Michigan State and just 2-10 against AP top-10 teams.