VIDEO: U.S. Forest Service shares terrifying video of California ‘fire-nado’

New video of a ‘fire-tornado” is making the rounds on the Internet.

The terrifying incident occurred last month in northern California near Oregon.

The U.S. Forest Service in Klamath National Forest just released the video, which was captured on June 29th and lasted about 30 minutes.

A fire tornado is a swirl of smoke and fire that can only exist under extremely dry conditions.

Scientists say the swirling winds become heated by the flames and carry them via a tornado.

The phenomenon has only happened four times before in California, once in Missouri and once in Canada.

©2021 Cox Media Group