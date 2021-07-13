Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

VIDEO: U.S. Forest Service shares terrifying video of California ‘fire-nado’

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltCcc_0avgnPH600

New video of a ‘fire-tornado” is making the rounds on the Internet.

The terrifying incident occurred last month in northern California near Oregon.

The U.S. Forest Service in Klamath National Forest just released the video, which was captured on June 29th and lasted about 30 minutes.

A fire tornado is a swirl of smoke and fire that can only exist under extremely dry conditions.

Scientists say the swirling winds become heated by the flames and carry them via a tornado.

The phenomenon has only happened four times before in California, once in Missouri and once in Canada.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Klamath, CA
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Canada#Extreme Weather#The U S Forest Service#Klamath National Forest#Ksbw Action News 8#Ksbw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — (AP) — California's largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters, as numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over...
Michigan StatePosted by
WDBO

140,000 without power as storms rip through Michigan

DETROIT — Nearly 140,000 customers in Michigan are without power this morning after storms hit the Detroit area Saturday night. Poweroutage.us reports 138,990 customers in the state lack power. Ferocious storms whipped through the Detroit metro area and led to a tornado watch for other areas including Armada, ABC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
WDBO

Wildfire burns in northeast Spain; summer camp evacuated

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Firefighters in northeast Spain were battling a wildfire Sunday that has consumed over 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of woodland. High temperatures and strong winds fanned the flames in the rural area 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Barcelona that broke out on Saturday evening. Around...
TrafficPosted by
WDBO

London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway

LONDON — (AP) — Londoners were cleaning up Monday after torrential rain left homes, roads and several subway stations flooded, the second unseasonal inundation in as many weeks. The Met Office weather agency said 41.6 centimeters (16 inches) of rain fell in central London on Sunday afternoon. Monday was drier,...
ChinaPosted by
WDBO

China sends supplies to flooded area, rebuilds barriers

XINXIANG, China — (AP) — Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into a Chinese city hit hard by flooding that killed at least 63 people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that have left neighborhoods under water. Residents cleared away mud, wrecked cars and...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They're now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes. The specific reasons vary widely. Some families who spoke with The Associated Press...
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack

DALLAS — (AP) — It was the start of a steamy Friday two Augusts ago when Jason Whisler settled in for a working breakfast at the Coffee Ranch restaurant in the Texas Panhandle city of Borger. The most pressing agenda item for city officials that morning: planning for a country music concert and anniversary event.

Comments / 5

Community Policy