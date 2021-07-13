Cancel
Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian died from ‘massive heart attack’ while in sea in Dubai, says widow

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

Chris Eubank ’s son Sebastian died following a “massive heart attack ” while he was in the sea in Dubai which was linked to a pre-existing condition which his family was “unaware of”, widow Salma Abdelati has said.

The younger Eubank, son of the former middleweight boxing champion, died on Friday days before his 30th birthday and a month after he became a father.

In a statement released on Tuesday, his widow said: “Dubai Police and the Coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai Coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation and to Dubai Police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNBmL_0avgnC2t00

Sebastian was himself a former professional boxer, fighting once in 2018 and once in 2019, before switching to mixed martial arts.

Confirming his death on Friday, Chris Eubank wrote: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

