Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

When Detroit Red Wings pursued Ryan Suter and Zach Parise: What might have been

Detroit Free Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s news out of Minnesota prompted a little trip down Detroit Red Wings memory lane. In the summer of 2012, the Wings were trying to ameliorate the retirement of Nicklas Lidstrom. Their top target was defenseman Ryan Suter. General manager Ken Holland, owner Mike Ilitch, coach Mike Babcock and executive advisor Chris Chelios met with Suter at his farm in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 3, offering $90 million over 13 years to the 27-year-old.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Niklas Kronwall
Person
Jimmy Howard
Person
Henrik Zetterberg
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Mike Babcock
Person
Chris Chelios
Person
Valtteri Filppula
Person
Ken Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#The Minnesota Wild#Free Press#Red Wings#Capfriendly#Amazon Barnes Noble#Triumph Books#Personalized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Related
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wing Bryan Watson dies

According to the Detroit Red Wings, one of their former players, Bryan Watson, has passed away at the age of 78. Watson played for the Red Wings from 1965-1967 and from 1973-1977. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Watson’s family and friends. The #RedWings are saddened to learn of...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the Detroit Red Wings’ Draft

John Vogl of The Athletic: Now, Jack Eichel will not have much of a say where he ends up. The clock is ticking as certain deadlines and dates tick off. July 22nd and 23rd could be the first dates right before or during the start of the NHL Draft. It...
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Ken Holland strikes, Kucherov calls Larionov, and a quiz

We have to take a moment to talk about what our old friend did Monday. Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who now works as the GM for Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers, whatever), woke up Monday and decided to be risky. Maybe he made that decision earlier this month (perhaps years ago), but either way Holland decided to acquire 37-year-old (turns 38 this week) Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings strike gold by trading for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic

Steve Yzerman is continuing to do Steve Yzerman things. The Detroit Red Wings potentially added their future franchise goaltender in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for virtually nothing. The Detroit Red Wings are sending pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier along with a third-round pick in exchange for...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Bring us Ryan Suter

Nearly ten years after a free agency fiasco of epic proportions, one of the very same players who rejected the Flyers back then has yet again reached the open market. Well, two have, actually. The Minnesota Wild have bought out the contracts of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, both...
NHLNBC Sports

Why Bruins should pursue defenseman Ryan Suter in free agency

The Boston Bruins' primary roster weakness that must be addressed in the offseason is finding another top-four defenseman, preferably one who plays on the left side of the blue line. A lack of defensive depth was a glaring issue in the playoffs, particularly in the second-round matchup against the New...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cutting Zach Parise, Ryan Suter together needed 'to keep moving forward,' Wild's GM says

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter joined the Wild at the same time in a landmark twist for an organization seeking a breakthrough. That's also how they exited. After signing matching contracts nine years ago as the splashiest free-agent pickups in franchise history, Parise and Suter were unceremoniously let go Tuesday when the Wild decided to buy out the remaining four years of their deals.
NHLchatsports.com

Expansion Draft: Who Will the Detroit Red Wings Protect?

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 13: Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman speaks during a ceremony to retire the number of former Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis at the Amalie Arena on January 13, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) The next three weeks are going...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's dynamic (departing) duo: Zach Parise and Ryan Suter climbed franchise record books

Parise leaves the Wild as one of the most prolific scorers in franchise history, but also a player who showcased a tremendous level of competitiveness while battling several injuries. Maybe the only lingering question around his tenure with the Wild is what would have happened if he had suffered slightly fewer of them. In six of his seven seasons in New Jersey, Parise played either 81 or 82 regular season games, but with the Wild those numbers dipped, as he averaged 62 games per season.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Breaking News: Wild to buyout Zach Parise and Ryan Suter

A busy off-season for Bill Guerin and the Minnesota Wild has just begun. News broke today from Michael Russo of TheAthletic that the Wild were buying out the contracts of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Morel to the story is that, most people in the Wild fanbase expected Zach...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Analyzing Detroit’s 2021 Draft Picks

The Detroit Red Wings selected eight players during two days of the NHL Entry Draft that concluded Saturday afternoon. The draft was held via video conference call for the second year in a row due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This year, Detroit selected three defensemen, four forwards and one goalie. Two of the draft picks were from Sweden, three from USA and three from Canada. Only time will tell how good the draft was for the Red Wings, but early indications suggest once again that General Manager Steve Yzerman made some shrewd selections.
NHLchatsports.com

Could Zach Parise Or Ryan Suter Fit In Philadelphia?

Feb 27, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) talks to defenseman Ryan Suter (20) in the first period against the St Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports. On Tuesday morning, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced that he...
NHLPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Wild Buy Out Zach Parise + Ryan Suter’s Contracts

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced Tuesday morning that the team will buy out the remaining four years of forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter‘s contracts. The buy-out ends the 9-season tenure of the two players, who signed 13-year contracts with the Wild on Independence Day in 2012.
NHLwillmarradio.com

Wild To Buy Out Suter, Parise

(St. Paul, MN) -- Two longtime members of the Wild are being bought out. The team is buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. The move to free up roster spots will allow Minnesota the ability to protect two more players in the upcoming expansion draft. The two players were part of a turnaround this season that saw the Wild return to the NHL Playoffs.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blues Briefing: Suter or Parise?

In the thick of the NHL's "silly season," new names have hit the availability list. With the news of Minnesota buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's contracts, the upcoming UFA market has two new veterans on the list. Should the Blues have interest in either? Let's dive in... 1....

Comments / 0

Community Policy