When Detroit Red Wings pursued Ryan Suter and Zach Parise: What might have been
Tuesday’s news out of Minnesota prompted a little trip down Detroit Red Wings memory lane. In the summer of 2012, the Wings were trying to ameliorate the retirement of Nicklas Lidstrom. Their top target was defenseman Ryan Suter. General manager Ken Holland, owner Mike Ilitch, coach Mike Babcock and executive advisor Chris Chelios met with Suter at his farm in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 3, offering $90 million over 13 years to the 27-year-old.www.freep.com
