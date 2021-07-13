Cancel
Economy

The best US state for business in 2021 is a repeat winner

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
 12 days ago

In spite of all of the challenges and changes that 2020 presented, the US state ranked as best for business is a repeat winner seen as best positioned to succeed as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

Virginia took the top spot in CNBC ’s 2021 survey – the fifth time it has done so since the business news network began comparing the competitiveness of the states back in 2007.

It is also the first time that a state has won a back-to-back victory, with the commonwealth also taking the top spot in 2019. CNBC did not publish a ranking in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The network cites the state’s greatest strength as being its ability to nurture and retain talent through a well-performing public school system and reliably funded world-class higher education.

Virginia has one of the best-educated workforces in the country, with almost 39 per cent of workers having a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the US Census Bureau.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics data also shows the state as having the nation’s third-highest concentration of science, technology, engineering, and maths workers.

The Port of Virginia in Norfolk is also named as a major factor in the economic success of the state with May 2021 seeing an all-time record for traffic.

Currently in the middle of a 10-year, $1.5bn expansion, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam says that the port is a “tremendous asset for our economy”.

States are scored in 10 categories with a total of 2,500 points up for grabs. Virginia came top with 1,587 points.

The categories are the cost of doing business; infrastructure; life, health, and inclusion; workforce; economy; business friendliness, access to capital; technology and innovation; education; and cost of living.

In second place to Virginia is North Carolina, followed by Utah, Texas, and Tennessee. At the bottom of the pack is Alaska. The greatest improver was Maryland which leaped 31 places from its 2019 position to finish 12th.

Governor Northam welcomed the news as a “testament to Virginia’s workers, our education system, our commitment to diversity, and our strong business climate”.

CNBC’s best states for business 2021

1. Virginia

2. North Carolina

3. Utah

4. Texas

5. Tennessee

6. Georgia

7. Minnesota

8. Colorado

9. Washington

10. Ohio

11. Michigan

12. Maryland

13. Nebraska

14. Massachusetts

15. Illinois

16. Idaho

17. Florida

18. North Dakota

19. Indiana

20. Iowa

He cited recent investments in internet connectivity, increased teacher pay, expanded early childhood education, community colleges, and green energy as factors in keeping the state in the top spot.

“Virginia is proving that when you treat people right, it’s good for everything, and it’s also good for business,” Mr Northam said.

“Our path forward could not be more clear: We have to keep up these policies we know are working that support business and the economy, and that are open and welcoming to everyone.”

Announcing the award, CNBC’s Scott Cohn said: “This year’s study was always going to be a verdict on which states were best poised to succeed coming out of the pandemic, and Virginia is a clear winner on that score.”

He added: “Not only does it have the talent that companies are craving, it has also taken major steps in the area of inclusiveness, which is especially important this year.”

Related
Utah Stateslenterprise.com

Utah's 2.7 percent jobless rate 2nd-best in the nation

With not much farther to fall, Utah’s unemployment rate stayed at 2.7 percent in June, the same rate as May. The rate puts Utah No. 2 nationally for the best jobless rate, trailing only Nebraska’s 2.5 percent. New Hampshire and South Dakota are the only other states reporting unemployment below 3 percent — both at 2.9 percent.
Virginia Statewvtf.org

A Renaissance for Southwest Virginia?

Coal was once king of the economy in Appalachia, but with climate change and the advent of the pandemic, it’s a new day. And that has leaders in the region calling this moment a huge opportunity to finally diversify its economy and attract people who could live anywhere to move here.
Illinois Statethecentersquare.com

Study ranks Illinois 29th in best states to start a business

(The Center Square) – A new study by WalletHub has Illinois ranked 29th out of 50 for best states to start a business in. The study looked at factors including business environment, access to resources, business costs and other factors, according to Wallethub spokesperson Jill Gonzalez. The three best states...
EconomyNews-Virginian

Editorial: How do you fix 'best state for business'?

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Republican nominee for governor, is banking heavily on his background as a private-equity heavyweight. The former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group is a multimillionaire who says he can save the state’s economy, which, he has said, is “in the ditch.”. Some ditch. On Tuesday, July 14, the...
EconomyCharlotte Stories

North Carolina Is 2021’s 9th Best State to Start a Business

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to more than 200,000 permanent business closures but the country starting to recover, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business. To determine the most fertile grounds for planting and growing new ventures, WalletHub compared...
Texas StatePosted by
Bisnow

Texas Ranked As The Best State To Start A Small Business

Texas is the best U.S. state to start a small business in 2021, accounting for key factors such as business environment, access to resources and business costs, according to a new study from WalletHub. The Lone Star State ranked second overall for its business environment, only behind Georgia. Several metrics...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated tourists are pouring into Missouri as Covid rates skyrocket. Our state is terrified

Ten years ago in Paris, I was chatting with a woman at a party who grew up in California; when I told her I was from Missouri, she twisted her face and said, “There’s not much culture in Missouri, is there?”Annoyed as I may have been – and I was – it didn’t rattle me. Midwesterners are strong, industrious, and thick-skinned, despite what our generally polite and accommodating demeanor might otherwise suggest. Her comment was par for the Midwest course.I’ve heard my home state of Missouri called “misery,” “flyover country,” and worse. And of course, the barbs always come from...
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

CNBC: Colorado is eighth best state for business

(The Center Square) – Colorado is the eighth best state for business, according to a ranking by CNBC. The business news channel generated the ranking by comparing all 50 states on 85 metrics across 10 categories. The categories were weighted by how often states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials.
Ohio StateCrain's Cleveland Business

CNBC ranking of best states for business gives Ohio something to brag about

Ohio is a top-10 state for business, according to this analysis from CNBC. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.
Virginia StateInside Nova

CNBC ranks Virginia as America's best state for business in 2021

Virginia earned the top slot in CNBC’s 2021 ranking of America’s best states for business, boasting a strong workforce and a solid education system after weathering a year of the coronavirus pandemic. The commonwealth also earned top honors from CNBC’s prior review in 2019, becoming the first state to net...
Virginia StateWinchester Star

Area leaders pleased with Virginia's nod as best state for business

WINCHESTER — Local business leaders are excited that CNBC has again named Virginia the best state for business in 2021. This marks the fifth time Virginia has received the honor since CNBC began releasing the list in 2007, which is more than any other state. As the list was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia was the first state to receive the top spot in consecutive years, having also done so in 2019.
Maryland StatePosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland rises 19 spots in CNBC's list of best states for business

Maryland jumped 19 spots to No. 12 in CNBC's annual list of America's best states for business — the biggest leap of any state. Maryland previously ranked No. 31 in 2019, the last time CNBC released its list. CNBC's ranking takes into consideration 60 measures of competitiveness and then separates the metrics into 10 categories, weighted based on how frequently each is used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials.

