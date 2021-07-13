Roscoe UMC updates summer music participants

Music like sunshine is medicine to me. Nothing feels better in the summertime than your car windows down, sunroof open and the radio turned up. Music makes me remember special people and momentous events. Think about it, the music you chose for your wedding, your first dance as husband and wife, songs your parents danced to in the living room. Growing up in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, music was awesome. As I am planning our beach trip, I am making my play list for when my toes are in the sand. So, whether you are vacationing, relaxing in your backyard or when you have hit the wall after a long week of work and need a pick-me-up, Here is the beginning of my summer play list guaranteed to put a smile on your face.