Roscoe UMC updates summer music participants

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoscoe United Methodist Church recently updated the list of its summer music participants. Vocalist Darius McBride will perform both services July 18; vocalist Beth Nelson will perform both services July 25; vocalists Bill, Leanne and Dane Reed will perform both services Aug. 1; vocalist Linda Mirise will perform at the second service Aug. 8; clarinetist Erin Wilson will perform both services Aug. 15; vocalist John Schmidt will perform both services Aug. 22; vocalists Julie and Madison Poretta will perform both services Aug. 29; His B’LLL’s M, comprising Brenda Widder, Lisa Tharp, Luke Widder, Les Widder and Maxine Scott, will perform both services Sept. 5; and Broken Child, comprising vocalists and the praise band, will perform both services Sept. 12.

