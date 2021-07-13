I Owe My Apartment’s Tidiness to These $25 Organizer Drawers
Living in a small space will teach you how to take one great idea and utilize it in as many ways —and in as many rooms—as possible. This is especially true for renters who have limited options for what we can do to our homes since, technically, they belong to someone else. Would I love to blow out the wall between my kitchen and living room to make one big, cohesive space? Of course I do. But how can I justify spending major cash on making a space more beautiful and functional if I’m going to move out in a few years? That’s why I rely on $25 SimpleHuman cabinet organizers in my 450-square-foot Manhattan apartment—five, to be exact.food52.com
