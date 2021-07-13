I Owe My Apartment’s Tidiness to These $25 Organizer Drawers

Create the ultimate relaxation and hangout spot with these fun and affordable backyard ideas, with solutions for every budget. Now that “outside” is back in full swing, many have realized how expensive it truly is to spend time outside of our homes. With restrictions still in place in many cities, and event protocols still changing as a result of the pandemic, designing and maintaining a relaxation haven in your own home has become more important than ever — especially in a time of uncertainty. Thanks to “backyarding” – the trend to use the backyard for everything from tele-working and working out to relaxing and recreating – you can take your space and use it for whatever purpose that you choose.