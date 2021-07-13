Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Investors Are Buying Into Furniture Re-Commerce. Are Clients?

By Kyle Hoepne r
architecturaldigest.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finance world seems very bullish these days about online marketplaces that deal in gently used furniture and other home-decor wares. Just last September, industry pioneer Chairish scored $33 million in Series B funding from a handful of sources, and Moderne Ventures recently bestowed $5 million on pre-owned-furniture vendor Kaiyo to underwrite an expansion of the company’s U.S. presence. (Investors have been encouraged, perhaps, by an analogous trend in fashion retail: Reports say that sales of secondhand apparel grew 25 times faster than the overall retail clothing market in 2019.)

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#E Commerce#New York City Area#Circular Economy#Chairish#Moderne Ventures#Aptdeco#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsFOXBusiness

Investors are buying American

Investors around the globe are pouring money into U.S. financial assets, a sign of confidence that the world’s largest economy remains poised to pull through the Covid-19 pandemic better than many others. Investors world-wide have funneled more than $900 billion into U.S.-domiciled mutual and exchange-traded funds, on a net basis,...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Harness the E-commerce Boom with This Shopify Course

Shopify has completely changed the world of e-commerce, making it easier for anybody to open up an online store. Whether you're an established brick-and-mortar brand or you have a compelling new product idea, Shopify allows you to build an online store and seamlessly manage your entire online selling business with one platform. The average Shopify store makes $87 per customer, proving its viability for just about everyone, not just the top 10 percent of sellers.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Investors buying large numbers of homes in Las Vegas

Investors have been snapping up homes across the U.S. during the current buying binge, though one market in particular has seen the biggest jump in deals: Southern Nevada. Residential real estate investors acquired 3,043 homes in the Las Vegas area in the second quarter, up 279.4 percent from the same period last year when sales overall dropped in the early months of the pandemic, according to a new report from listing site Redfin.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

The Evolution Of Retail Sales Teams

One of the most overlooked weapons in a retailer’s arsenal is not digital marketing or its merchandise assortment but is, in fact, the sales associate. Always considered our industry’s frontline workers, they are often the shortest route to customer loyalty or customer dissatisfaction. It’s not a secret that the customer knows that they hold all the cards, so it’s up to the retailer to meet them wherever and however they want… regardless of location, format, or platform. The very best retailers understand that one size does not fit all and that a highly flexible and personalized approach often wins the customer’s loyalty.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Niche Fragrance Brand Amouage Expands Into the U.S.

Luxury ultra-niche fragrance house Amouage is expanding into U.S. retailers. The brand has plans to launch at retail stores across the U.S. through 2023, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, where select, top-selling fragrances will be available. In June, the brand founded its direct subsidiary in the U.S. called Amouage Americas, which has an office in New York. They have also signed distributor agreements with key markets globally including China.
Augusta, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Augusta winery investor buys land for new hotel

AUGUSTA — The investor behind a $100 million plan to transform Augusta wine country into a national destination has bought land for a new hotel. Hoffmann Family of Cos., led by David Hoffmann, closed on roughly 50 acres off Highway 94, between Jackson and Church streets, where the 60-room hotel will be built, as first reported Thursday by the St. Louis Business Journal.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Investor buys midtown Phoenix land for development opportunity

A Coolidge-based buyer has been amassing land in midtown Phoenix to resell as a development site and an additional office asset planned for renovation. Masyno Osborn LLC, led by Anthony Bibars, bought two vacant parcels of land and a nearby office building along Fourth Avenue and Osborn Road. The firm intends to configure the two land sites, which total 0.38 acres, with parcels the company already owns to resell as a development site, which totals about 3.1 acres. The owner now plans to market the land as a development opportunity for an apartment or senior living development. The firm also bought a 4-story, 47,500-square-foot office complex at 301 W. Osborn Road.
EconomyInvestorPlace

4 Undervalued EV Stocks That Smart Investors Should Buy Now

In China, electric-vehicle sales are on fire, jumping nearly 146% year-over year in May to over 190,000. Consequently, EVs accounted for an impressive 12% of all vehicle sales there. Meanwhile, Europe’s EV sales are also soaring, and multiple factors should cause the growth of EV sales in the U.S. to jump sooner rather than later. Given all of these points, for growth investors, many EV stocks are worth buying now.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Loyalty: 71% of institutional investors consider buying crypto

Loyalty data shows that 7 in 10 institutional investors hope to gain exposure to crypto in the near future. Of those interested in digital assets, 90% see themselves investing in the asset class within the next five years. Most institutional investors plan to own or invest in digital assets in...
StocksInvestorPlace

Should Average Investors Buy Nano Dimension?

The last time I wrote about the Israeli 3D printer Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) was in early April. I was intrigued about the company because two of Ark Invest’s ETFs owned NNDM stock. Fast forward to mid-July. Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer and portfolio manager Cathie Wood has added to her...
BusinessTelegraph

Investors urged to buy gold as inflation surges higher

Experts have urged investors to buy gold to protect their portfolios against a surge in inflation as the reopening of economies around the world unleashes pent-up demand. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has advised clients to snap up the precious metal, viewed as a bulwark against rising prices, while fund managers said investors needed an “insurance policy” for their portfolios.
Mountain View, CAEast Bay Times

Investors buy “exquisite” Silicon Valley tech complex for $357.6 million

MOUNTAIN VIEW — An “exquisite” Mountain View tech campus in a vibrant Silicon Valley tech hub has been bought by an alliance of veteran real estate companies. TMG Partners and a real estate unit of Goldman Sachs have teamed up to buy a five-building office complex on Ellis Street in Mountain View for $357.6 million, according to documents filed on July 15 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Marketsirei.com

What the hot auctions business means for investors aiming to buy or sell assets

Technology has dramatically changed and broadened the auction business, and headlines have been filled with titanic asset sales in everything from digital art and vintage wine to classic cars and real estate portfolios. To explain the current environment, we are joined by Chad Roffers, co-founder and chairman of Concierge Auctions. Though he specializes in real estate auctions, Roffers addresses the full gamut of assets going to auction, as well as what auctions will look like with the advent of forthcoming technologies. (07/2021)
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Should You Buy Or Build Your E-Commerce Business?

I recently read a book called Buy Then Build by Walker Deibel. It gives all the valid reasons why buying an existing business is a better way to become an entrepreneur compared to the classic tradition of building a company from scratch and growing it over time. I want to...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Investors Face a Decision: Buy or Steer Clear of Li Auto

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is doing a lot right these days. But is the EV hybrid play firing on all cylinders and worth a purchase right now? Let’s look at what’s happening off and on the LI stock chart, then offer a risk-adjusted determination aligned with those findings. What goes up,...
MarketsTelegraph

Five best funds every investor under 40 should buy

Successful investing is not just down to picking top funds, but also selecting the right strategy depending on how risky it is. Funds which promise the highest returns, such as those that buy shares in fast-growing companies, also come with the greatest risk of losses: a company attempting to change the world is highly unlikely to succeed, but if it does then the pay-off will be fantastic.
IndiaThe Drum

‘Re-commerce’ on the rise in Asia Pacific as millenials turn to pre-owned items

Millennials in Asia Pacific are buying more pre-owned items, according to a new study by Carousell and IAB Southeast Asia. The surevey found that 95% of millennials in South East Asia and Hong Kong felt purchasing pre-owned items is more sustainable, with 50% saying they felt ‘very strongly‘ about the topic. The Millennial Motivations and Buying Behaviours Online report was published by Carousell Media Group (CMG) and IAB Southeast Asia and India (IAB SEA+India).
Businessmarketingdive.com

Dentsu buys LiveArea in $250M bet on Merkle's commerce expansion

Dentsu Group acquired LiveArea from global commerce services firm PFSweb for $250 million, according to an announcement. The deal supports Dentsu's Merkle agency as the data unit plots a larger expansion into commerce. LiveArea's 590 employees will transition to the Merkle team along with President Jim Butler, while the company will operate under the name LiveArea, a Merkle company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy