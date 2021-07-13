Investors Are Buying Into Furniture Re-Commerce. Are Clients?
The finance world seems very bullish these days about online marketplaces that deal in gently used furniture and other home-decor wares. Just last September, industry pioneer Chairish scored $33 million in Series B funding from a handful of sources, and Moderne Ventures recently bestowed $5 million on pre-owned-furniture vendor Kaiyo to underwrite an expansion of the company’s U.S. presence. (Investors have been encouraged, perhaps, by an analogous trend in fashion retail: Reports say that sales of secondhand apparel grew 25 times faster than the overall retail clothing market in 2019.)www.architecturaldigest.com
Comments / 0