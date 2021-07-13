Best Virginia wins final exhibition before TBT

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia’s Alonzo Addae started 10 games last year at free safety and finished second on the team with 66 total tackles, while his 6.6 tackles-per-game average ranked 12th in the Big 12. Now Addae is one of the older players on a Mountaineer defense and the team will need him to step up as a leader.