MLB

White Sox Select Noah Owen in the 14th round (425th overall)

By Year of the Hamster
South Side Sox
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 14th round of the MLB Draft, the White Sox drafted righthander Noah Owen of Golden West Junior College in California. The 6´4´´, 200-pound starter has hopped around a bit in his short career. He first signed with the University of San Diego, where he pitched in 13 games (three starts) to a 5.91 ERA. Owen transferred to the University of California at Santa Barbara for his sophomore season in 2020, and due to the coronavirus truncation of the season pitched just one inning (with a perfect 0.00 ERA!).

www.southsidesox.com

MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Pick SS Montgomery With No. 22 Overall

The White Sox are adding an infielder with their first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The club selected shortstop Colson Montgomery out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana with the 22nd pick last night. The 19-year-old left-handed hitter is committed to Indiana University. He was the 25th-ranked Draft prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Chicago has not taken a high school player with its first selection since outfielder Courtney Hawkins in 2012. The draft will resume today with rounds two through ten.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: July 13

You don’t see this every day: In a 14-9 win over Boston, three White Sox players scored on a routine single off the bat of Buck Weaver. The White Sox had a total of nine representatives for the American League in the All-Star Game. It was played in Cleveland, and the AL won a slugfest, 11-9, thanks to Nellie Fox, who drove in the winning runs on a single in the eighth inning off Brooklyn’s Carl Erskine. The nine players are the franchise record.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox Take Theo Denlinger in the Seventh Round (215th overall)

After starting out the draft with infielders in rounds one and two, the White Sox have now selected five consecutive pitchers. Theo Denlinger, a six-foot-three, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher, has been drafted by the White Sox. Denlinger turned 25 on Saturday and is coming off an excellent stint with the...
MLBbradleybraves.com

Bradley Duo Selected by Chicago White Sox

For the first time in 28 years, the Bradley baseball team had two selections in the top 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft. Left-handed pitcher Brooks Gosswein (Barrington, Ill.) was selected in the fourth round (124 overall) by the Chicago White Sox before right-handed pitcher Theron Denlinger (Cuba City, Wis.) followed his teammate to the White Sox in the seventh round (215 overall).
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Take Taylor Broadway in the Sixth Round (185th overall)

The White Sox’s run on pitchers continued in the sixth round, as they selected Ole Miss reliever Taylor Broadway with the 185th pick in the MLB Draft. The 24-year-old righty stands 5´11´´ and 205 pounds, and became one of the top relief arms in the nation as a senior. He originally attended Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, but pitched the last three seasons for Ole Miss.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Draft LHP Brooks Gosswein in the Fourth Round (124th overall)

With the 124th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox took a chance on a college lefty from Bradley University in Brooks Gosswein. According to the report from MLB Pipeline, the 6´2´´, left-handed pitcher has a lot of potential upside, but also comes with a ton of risk. That’s typically what you’re looking for in these rounds of the MLB draft.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Dick Tidrow, 1947-2021

Late on Wednesday we learned of the passing of Dick Tidrow, a 13-year MLB veteran who played a key role for the 1983 Winning Ugly White Sox in the autumn of his career. Tidrow went 2-4 with seven saves, a 4.22 ERA (100 ERA+), 4.30 FIP and 1.309 WHIP over 50 games for the 99-win White Sox. Those 50 games were second on the team, and 27 games finished also ranked second — in both cases, two games behind early-season closer Salome Barojas.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox take LHP Fraser Ellard in the Eighth Round (245th overall)

As the 2021 MLB Draft rolls along, teams are desperately searching for upside plays in these early rounds. That’s exactly what the Chicago White Sox did by taking Fraser Ellard in the eighth round. A fifth-year senior, Fraser Ellard turned himself into an eighth-round pick after a very good 2021...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Twins at White Sox (nightcap)

The White Sox will take on the Twins for the second time today in another seven-inning matchup. José Berríos, who will start for the Twins, enters this game with a 3.48 ERA, 4.15 xERA, 3.41 FIP, and 2.3 fWAR. This is the third time this month that José Berríos will face the White Sox. On July 1, Berríos allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings. His game score was only 32 that game, and the White Sox went on to win by a score of 8-5. Berríos pitched much better on July 6, when he allowed only two runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out 10. His game score was excellent (76), but the White Sox won that game, 4-1.
MLBNJ.com

White Sox vs Brewers Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our baseball betting expert is here to offer up his best White Sox vs Brewers predictions and picks ahead of today's MLB clash, which gets underway tonight at 8.10PM EST. The White Sox and Brewers go head-to-head in what's set to be an exciting affair today, as first in the AL Central take on first in the NL Central this evening.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox Take Outfielder Cameron Butler in the 15th Round (455th overall)

The Chicago White Sox continue with high-upside high school picks on Day 3 by taking Cameron Butler in the 15th round in the MLB Draft. We’ve seen a lot of high school talent come off the board on the final day, as teams hope to maybe go a little over slot to keep a kid from going to college — it sounds bad when you say it like that. But that’s essentially what the White Sox are hoping by taking Big Valley Christian High School (Riverbank, Calif.) grad Cameron Butler.
MLBESPN

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

A-popped out for Peralta in the 4th. b-struck out for Houser in the 6th. c-singled for Giolito in the 7th. d-struck out for Boxberger in the 7th. e-struck out for López in the 9th. LOB--Chicago 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B--Vaughn (20), Tellez (1). HR--Vaughn (11), off Strickland; Taylor (8), off Burr....
MLBchicitysports.com

MLB Trade Deadline: Who the Chicago White Sox Should be Targeting

The MLB trade deadline is just about a week away and rapidly approaching. The Chicago White Sox have been able to weather the injury storm that has ravaged the South Side, but if the team wants to make a legitimate push to the postseason and beyond, a few things need to be addressed within the next week.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: White Sox scouting Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin

Everyone loves to talk about the sexy trades. The Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel tend to dominate the Chicago Cubs rumors scene – especially right now. But according to a recent report, a pair of relievers, specifically Andrew Chafin and Ryan Tepera – are on at least one team’s radar.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Richard Rodríguez Trade Proposal with the White Sox

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be looking to move relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez, which could intrigue the Chicago White Sox. Let’s take a look at a hypothetical trade proposal between the two teams. One of the best relief pitchers on the trade market is Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed closer, Richard Rodríguez. So...
MLBESPN

Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected

MILWAUKEE --  Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa got ejected for the first time in a decade. Milwaukees Tyrone Taylor gave him even more reason to feel frustrated shortly afterward. Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Brewers six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1...

