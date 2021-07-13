White Sox Select Noah Owen in the 14th round (425th overall)
In the 14th round of the MLB Draft, the White Sox drafted righthander Noah Owen of Golden West Junior College in California. The 6´4´´, 200-pound starter has hopped around a bit in his short career. He first signed with the University of San Diego, where he pitched in 13 games (three starts) to a 5.91 ERA. Owen transferred to the University of California at Santa Barbara for his sophomore season in 2020, and due to the coronavirus truncation of the season pitched just one inning (with a perfect 0.00 ERA!).www.southsidesox.com
Comments / 0