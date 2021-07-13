Early Tuesday morning shooting at Detroit banquet hall leaves 6 shot, 1 killed and no witnesses willing to talk

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) According to Detroit police, six people were shot and one was killed by gunfire at a Detroit banquet hall during Tuesday's early morning hours.

Per Fox 2 Detroit, officers responded to shots fired at the Chalmers banquet hall around 2 a.m. At the time of the incident, more than 100 people were attending a gathering at the banquet hall.

The 27-year-old male victim had been bound to a wheelchair due to a previous shooting. According to his family, he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

Despite the victim's tragic death and large number of people present during the shooting, no one seems willing to disuss it with authorities, according to a preliminary investigation.

Detroit Police Commander Eric Decker talked about the lack of witness assistance with the situation.

"We don't have a lot of witnesses standing out here, giving us the story, and that's what we need to know," Decker said. "6 people shot, somebody lost their life and nobody is pounding our doors down to tell us what happened."