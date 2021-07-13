Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

No, there's no such thing as "ethically sourced" cocaine

By Andrew Paul
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCocaine’s brand image has suffered in recent years. Despite past celebrity (and clerical) endorsements of it being a “helluva drug,” there’s no escaping the fact that it’s also incredibly problematic on, like, every imaginable level. There’s essentially no phase of its production that isn’t soaked in blood, conflict, and generations’ worth of racist colonialism. The providers of coke are well aware of this, too, which is probably why many are apparently attempting to rebrand the drug’s image for their 21st-century, “socially conscious” clientele.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Coke#Brits#The New Zealand Herald#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

20 people found dead on boat drifting in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos — A boat was found drifting about a mile off Grand Turk island with 20 dead people on board, including two children, authorities in the Turks and Caicos Islands said Sunday. Officials said investigators had ruled out foul play but were still trying to determine what...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Mother and Her Two Children Are Forced to Live In Their Car

Angela Thrower and her two children have been living in their car for two weeks after finding no bed availability in homeless shelters due to the pandemic. While amidst what seems to be a never-ending global pandemic, many face twice the challenges of getting by day-to-day living, including a Virginia mom-of-two, Angela Thrower.
Public SafetyBBC

Las Vegas murder case cracked with smallest ever amount of DNA

The 1989 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Las Vegas has been solved by using what experts say is the smallest-ever amount of human DNA to crack a case. Stephanie Isaacson's murder case had gone cold until new technology made it possible to test what little remained of the suspect's DNA: the equivalent of just 15 human cells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy