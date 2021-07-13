No, there's no such thing as "ethically sourced" cocaine
Cocaine’s brand image has suffered in recent years. Despite past celebrity (and clerical) endorsements of it being a “helluva drug,” there’s no escaping the fact that it’s also incredibly problematic on, like, every imaginable level. There’s essentially no phase of its production that isn’t soaked in blood, conflict, and generations’ worth of racist colonialism. The providers of coke are well aware of this, too, which is probably why many are apparently attempting to rebrand the drug’s image for their 21st-century, “socially conscious” clientele.www.avclub.com
