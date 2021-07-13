Cancel
Portage County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Portage County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Massillon, Kent, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Hudson, Twinsburg, Tallmadge, North Canton, Streetsboro, Macedonia, Louisville, Mogadore, Hartville, Garrettsville and Brewster. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

